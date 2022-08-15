On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 3:09 pm
1 min read
      

All Times TBA
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES(Best-of-3)
American League
(Broadcast TBA)Series A

Friday, Oct. 7: sixth seed at third seed

Saturday, Oct. 8: sixth seed at third seed

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: sixth seed at third seed

All Times TBA

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)

American League

(Broadcast TBA)
Series A

Friday, Oct. 7: sixth seed at third seed

Saturday, Oct. 8: sixth seed at third seed

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: sixth seed at third seed

Series B

Tuesday, Oct. 7: fifth seed at fourth seed

Wednesday, Oct. 8: fifth seed at fourth seed

x-Thursday, Oct. 9: fifth seed at fourth seed

National League
(Broadcast TBA)
Series A

Friday, Oct. 7: sixth seed at third seed

Saturday, Oct. 8: sixth seed at third seed

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: sixth seed at third seed

Series B

Friday, Oct. 7: fifth seed at fourth seed

Saturday, Oct. 8: fifth seed at fourth seed

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: fifth seed at fourth seed

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Series A

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — 3/6 winner at first seed

Thursday, Oct. 13 — 3/6 winner at first seed

Saturday, Oct. 15 — first seed at 3/6 winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — first seed at 3/6 winner

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — 3/6 winner at first seed

Series B

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — 3/6 winner at first seed

Thursday, Oct. 13 — 3/6 winner at first seed

Saturday, Oct. 15 — first seed at 3/6 winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — first seed at 3/6 winner

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — 3/6 winner at first seed

National League
Series A

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — 3/6 winner at first seed

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — 3/6 winner at first seed

Friday, Oct. 14 — first seed at 3/6 winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — first seed at 3/6 winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — 3/6 winner at first seed

Series B
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Thursday, Oct. 20:

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Sunday, Oct. 23:

x-Monday, Oct. 24:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26:

National League
(Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Friday, Oct. 21:

Saturday, Oct. 22:

x-Sunday, Oct. 23:

x-Monday, Oct. 24:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Monday, Oct. 31:

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:

x-Friday, Nov. 4:

x-Saturday, Nov. 5:

