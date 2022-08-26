Quioto and CF Montreal visit the Chicago Fire

CF Montreal (14-8-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-12-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +129, Montreal +201, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Romell Quioto leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after scoring two goals against the New England Revolution.

The Fire are 5-9-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire have a 3-5-0 record when they score only one goal.

Montreal is 11-3-4 in conference matchups. Montreal is sixth in the MLS drawing 143 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has scored five goals and added one assist for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Quioto has 14 goals and four assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Montreal: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 7.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Jhon Espinoza (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

