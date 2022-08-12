Quioto leads CF Montreal against the Houston Dynamo

CF Montreal (12-8-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (7-13-4, 12th in the Western Conference) Houston; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +147, Montreal +170, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Romell Quioto leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo after a two-goal outing against Inter Miami.

CF Montreal (12-8-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (7-13-4, 12th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +147, Montreal +170, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Romell Quioto leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo after a two-goal outing against Inter Miami.

The Dynamo are 4-4-4 at home. The Dynamo are 4-0-1 when they record a pair of goals.

Montreal is 6-4-2 in road games. Montreal is 10-5 in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darwin Quintero has scored seven goals with two assists for the Dynamo. Fafa Picault has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Quioto has 11 goals and three assists for Montreal. Mason Toye has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 2-7-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Montreal: 5-3-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Thiago Fernandes (injured).

Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

