Rangers aim to end slide in game against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (53-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (46-58, third in the AL West) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to end a three-game losing streak when they play the Chicago White Sox.

Texas is 21-29 at home and 46-58 overall. The Rangers have gone 31-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 53-51 overall and 28-22 in road games. White Sox hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 12 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 15-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 14 home runs, 47 walks and 55 RBI while hitting .302 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 16-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .286 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

White Sox: Gavin Sheets: day-to-day (ankle), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

