Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rangers aim to keep win streak going against the Rockies

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Texas Rangers (56-66, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-70, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-10, 5.05 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -120, Rangers +101; over/under is 11 runs

Texas Rangers (56-66, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-70, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-10, 5.05 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -120, Rangers +101; over/under is 11 runs

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 53-70 overall and 35-31 in home games. The Rockies have the best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Texas has a 56-66 record overall and a 29-32 record in road games. The Rangers are 39-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 23 home runs while slugging .492. Elehuris Montero is 6-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager ranks second on the Rangers with 42 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs). Nate Lowe is 16-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|29 VMworld | VMware Explore
8|29 DAFITC
8|29 Leadership Assessment Program
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories