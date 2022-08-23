Rangers aim to keep win streak going against the Rockies

Texas Rangers (56-66, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-70, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-10, 5.05 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -120, Rangers +101; over/under is 11 runs

Texas Rangers (56-66, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-70, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-10, 5.05 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -120, Rangers +101; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 53-70 overall and 35-31 in home games. The Rockies have the best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Texas has a 56-66 record overall and a 29-32 record in road games. The Rangers are 39-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 23 home runs while slugging .492. Elehuris Montero is 6-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager ranks second on the Rangers with 42 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs). Nate Lowe is 16-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

