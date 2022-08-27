Rangers bring 1-0 series advantage over Tigers into game 2

Detroit Tigers (48-78, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (58-67, third in the AL West) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Rangers: Dallas Keuchel (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -127, Rangers +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

Texas has a 58-67 record overall and a 28-34 record at home. The Rangers are 41-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has a 20-43 record on the road and a 48-78 record overall. The Tigers are 25-55 in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 20 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 9-for-41 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has 11 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .222 for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 14-for-37 with a double, a triple and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

