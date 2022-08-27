Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ravens’ mascot carted off at halftime with apparent injury

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Injuries are often the most significant news from the NFL’s preseason.

Not even the mascot is safe sometimes.

Poe, the Baltimore Ravens’ bird mascot, was carted off at halftime Saturday night with an apparent injury. It was not clear what happened to the person wearing the Poe costume.

Other mascots joined Poe for a halftime game during Baltimore’s preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders. Poe was lying on the ground when the...

READ MORE

BALTIMORE (AP) — Injuries are often the most significant news from the NFL’s preseason.

Not even the mascot is safe sometimes.

Poe, the Baltimore Ravens’ bird mascot, was carted off at halftime Saturday night with an apparent injury. It was not clear what happened to the person wearing the Poe costume.

Other mascots joined Poe for a halftime game during Baltimore’s preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders. Poe was lying on the ground when the cart came out and he was lifted onto it and driven off.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s executive order on improving cybersecurity. But how can these lessons be applied to your cyber evolution efforts?

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News