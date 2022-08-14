On Air: Federal News Network program
Rays’ Drew Rasmussen perfect through 6 against Orioles

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 3:30 pm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen has a perfect game through six innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Rasmussen has thrown 54 pitches, 39 for strikes. He has five strikeouts, and Tampa Bay has a 4-0 lead.

Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman flew out to the warning track in center in the first. Former Ray Brett Phillips had a hard drive buzz Rasmussen with two outs in the sixth, but shortstop Taylor Walls fielded the ball and threw to first for the out.

Rasmussen was coming off three no-hit innings in his previous start Aug, 7 at Detroit, an abbreviated outing to manage his workload for the season. His longest career start lasted seven innings, coming June 4 against the Chicago White Sox.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

