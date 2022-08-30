Trending:
Rays’ McClanahan late scratch against Marlins

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 11:30 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan was a late scratch in his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins Tuesday because of left shoulder impingement.

The 25-year-old McClanahan has made 24 starts and emerged as one of the top pitchers in the major leagues this season. McClanahan (11-5) is second in the AL in wins and ERA at 2.20. He will undergo further testing on Wednesday.

“Going into the game, something just didn’t feel right,” McClanahan said. “Just couldn’t get loose. Can’t put a finger on it.”

McClanahan will undergo additional tests but is optimistic he won’t deal with a lengthy absence.

“Didn’t want to take the risk of jeopardizing the big picture for one or two starts,” McClanahan said. “We’re actually pretty optimistic about it. Don’t think it’s anything major.”

The Rays (70-58) began Tuesday second in the AL East, seven games behind division leader New York Yankees and leading the AL Wild Card race.

Right-hander Shawn Armstrong replaced McClanahan against Miami.

