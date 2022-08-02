Rays take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (57-45, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-48, third in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-8, 3.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -143, Rays +122; over/under is 7 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays to start... READ MORE

Toronto Blue Jays (57-45, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-48, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-8, 3.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -143, Rays +122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a two-game series.

Tampa Bay is 54-48 overall and 32-20 in home games. The Rays have a 24-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Toronto has gone 23-24 in road games and 57-45 overall. The Blue Jays have hit 132 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams play Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Rays are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta has 19 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 20 doubles and 21 home runs for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 16-for-33 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: day-to-day (elbow), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

