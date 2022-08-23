Rays try to keep home win streak going, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (52-70, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (66-55, second in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (4-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -178, Angels +150; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 39-23 record in home games and a 66-55 record overall. The Rays have hit 108 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Los Angeles is 26-34 on the road and 52-70 overall. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 26 doubles, seven home runs and 45 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 9-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 27 home runs while slugging .515. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .254 batting average, 1.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (illness), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

