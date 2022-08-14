Trending:
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 2:42 am
2 min read
      

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Boston has gone 28-30 in home games and 56-59 overall. The Red Sox are 25-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 72-42 record overall and a 31-27 record on the road. The Yankees have gone 42-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 31 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-32 with seven doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 46 home runs while slugging .684. Josh Donaldson is 11-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .227 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

