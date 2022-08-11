Red Sox enter matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (58-52, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-58, fifth in the AL East) Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (5-5, 4.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Orioles +113; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox look to break a four-game slide when they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston is 26-29 in home games and 54-58 overall. The Red Sox have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Baltimore is 25-31 on the road and 58-52 overall. The Orioles rank eighth in the AL with 115 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 29 doubles, nine home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .307 for the Red Sox. Christian Arroyo is 13-for-34 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 26 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 14-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

