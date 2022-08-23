Red Sox host the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (65-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-62, fifth in the AL East) Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (5-3, 2.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -135, Red Sox +115; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays to open a three-game series.

Boston has a 29-30 record at home and a 60-62 record overall. The Red Sox have a 39-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto is 65-55 overall and 29-30 in road games. The Blue Jays rank third in the AL with 151 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 14th time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 10-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 32 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 14-for-38 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 25 doubles, 26 home runs and 75 RBI for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 7-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by one run

Blue Jays: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

