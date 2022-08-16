Red Sox visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (57-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-70, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-9, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-8, 4.25 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Pirates +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Boston Red Sox to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 45-70 overall and 24-29 at home. The Pirates have a 34-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston is 28-29 in road games and 57-59 overall. The Red Sox have a 20-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 17 home runs while slugging .455. Kevin Newman is 9-for-41 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 25 home runs while slugging .577. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-32 with seven doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .219 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

