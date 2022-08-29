Trending:
Red Sox visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press
August 29, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (62-66, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (65-61, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-3, 7.36 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (7-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, Red Sox +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota is 38-28 in home games and 65-61 overall. The Twins have a 54-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston has a 62-66 record overall and a 31-32 record in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams play Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 12-for-38 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 25 home runs, 33 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .294 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.34 ERA, even run differential

Red Sox: 3-7, .309 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

