Reds aim to stop 4-game road skid, play the Nationals

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 3:55 am
2 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (48-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (42-83, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (2-10, 6.44 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -138, Reds +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to end their four-game road slide in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 42-83 overall and 19-44 in home games. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

Cincinnati has gone 22-39 on the road and 48-75 overall. The Reds have a 31-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Nationals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has a .246 batting average to rank sixth on the Nationals, and has 21 doubles and six home runs. Joey Meneses is 12-for-43 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 10-Day IL (left calf), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (calf), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

