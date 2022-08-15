Trending:
Richy Ledezma hurts ankle in 1st PSV start in 20 months

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 6:17 pm
American midfielder Richy Ledezma injured an ankle in his first start for PSV Eindhoven in 20 months.

The 20-year-old from Phoenix was replaced in the 37th minute of Saturday’s Eredivisie match at Go Ahead Eagles after he was fouled by Mats Deijl, who was given a red card.

PSV said Monday that Ledezma was out for “the time being” and did not provide an estimate.

Ledezma made his PSV debut on Nov. 1, 2020, and his U.S. national team debut that Nov. 16 when he had a pair of assists in an exhibition against Panama. He tore his right ACL in his sixth game for the club, during a Europa League match against the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia that Dec. 10.

He returned last Dec. 23 in the first of five appearances during the 2021-22 season as second-half substitute, and he played the second half of this season’s opening match against Emmen on Aug. 6.

