Rockies face the Cardinals looking to stop road skid

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (51-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-51, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Rockies +194; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies hit the road against the St. Louis Cardinals looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

St. Louis has a 65-51 record overall and a 39-21 record at home. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .254.

Colorado has a 51-68 record overall and an 18-38 record on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, the highest team batting average in the NL.

The teams match up Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .331 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 32 doubles and 29 home runs. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-41 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Iglesias has a .313 batting average to rank 10th on the Rockies, and has 28 doubles and three home runs. Brendan Rodgers is 14-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

