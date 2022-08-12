Trending:
Rockies host the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 2:42 am
2 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-60, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-64, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.68 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -123, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to open a three-game series.

Colorado has a 32-28 record in home games and a 50-64 record overall. The Rockies have the best team batting average in MLB play at .265.

Arizona has a 19-31 record in road games and a 51-60 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 37-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the 14th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies hold a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 11-for-30 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 11-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .313 batting average, 6.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Elias Diaz: day-to-day (hand), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories