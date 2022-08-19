Trending:
Rockies play the Giants in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (59-59, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-69, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (8-9, 4.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-4, 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has a 51-69 record overall and a 33-30 record in home games. The Rockies are 34-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 25-30 record in road games and a 59-59 record overall. The Giants have gone 29-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Giants are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 23 home runs, 32 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .271 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 58 RBI for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 5-for-21 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .261 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Charlie Blackmon: day-to-day (leg), Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (knee), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories