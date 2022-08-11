Royals bring 2-1 series advantage over White Sox into game 4

Chicago White Sox (56-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-66, fourth in the AL Central) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (3-7, 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -186, Royals +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Kansas City has a 27-32 record in home games and a 46-66 record overall. The Royals have a 35-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 31-26 record in road games and a 56-55 record overall. The White Sox are 18-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 16 home runs while slugging .455. MJ Melendez is 9-for-37 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .467. Eloy Jimenez is 16-for-38 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

White Sox: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

