Royals host the Diamondbacks in first of 2-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (55-66, fourth in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (50-74, fourth in the AL Central) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Royals +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday to open a two-game series.

Kansas City is 50-74 overall and 30-34 in home games. Royals hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Arizona is 55-66 overall and 23-34 in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 26-54 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dozier has 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 35 RBI for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 10-for-29 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 18 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino: day-to-day (shoulder), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (forearm), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

