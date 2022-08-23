Trending:
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett’s suspension reduced to 2 games

MARC BOWMAN
August 23, 2022 7:59 pm
1 min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City pitcher Amir Garrett’s suspension for throwing a drink on a fan was cut to two games from three under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association that avoided an appeal hearing.

Garrett was penalized by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill for the incident during an Aug. 2 game against the White Sox in Chicago. He began serving the penalty Tuesday night against Arizona and will complete it in Wednesday’s game against the Diamondbacks. Garrett also received an undisclosed fine.

Following the incident, Garrett apologized on Twitter, saying: “I realize my actions were uncalled for and that as players we are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans is apart (sic) of todays game.”

The appeal would have been heard by MLB senior adviser John McHale Jr.

Garrett is expected to be available Friday when the Royals begin a three-game homestand against the San Diego Padres.

Garrett is 3-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 44 games, all in relief, this season. He pitched his first five seasons with Cincinnati and set a career high with seven saves in 2021.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

