Rubio’s PK goal helps Rapids earn 1-1 draw with Crew

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored on a penalty kick late in the first half to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Cucho Hernández scored just five minutes into the match to give Columbus (8-6-10) an early lead. Hernández has six goals in his eight games with the Crew. Pedro Santos had an assist on the score. Rubio’s 12th goal of the season for Colorado... READ MORE

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored on a penalty kick late in the first half to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Cucho Hernández scored just five minutes into the match to give Columbus (8-6-10) an early lead. Hernández has six goals in his eight games with the Crew. Pedro Santos had an assist on the score.

Rubio’s 12th goal of the season for Colorado (8-9-7) came in the 41st minute.

The Crew took 14 shots, two more than the Rapids, and had a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Eloy Room had two saves for Columbus. William Yarbrough saved four for Colorado.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.