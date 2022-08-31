Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sadio Mané scores again as Bayern wins 5-0 in German Cup

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 6:14 pm
< a min read
      

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Marquee signing Sadio Mané maintained his impressive scoring form as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win at third-tier Viktoria Cologne in the German Cup on Wednesday.

Mané joined Bayern in a high-profile offseason move from Champions League runner-up Liverpool and the Senegal forward made it five goals in six games when he netted to make it 3-0 early in the second half.

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch grabbed his first...

READ MORE

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Marquee signing Sadio Mané maintained his impressive scoring form as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win at third-tier Viktoria Cologne in the German Cup on Wednesday.

Mané joined Bayern in a high-profile offseason move from Champions League runner-up Liverpool and the Senegal forward made it five goals in six games when he netted to make it 3-0 early in the second half.

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch grabbed his first career goal for Bayern to put the record 20-time cup winner ahead in the 35th minute. He then set up 17-year-old forward Mathys Tel — another new signing — in first-half injury time.

Bayern’s next goal came from 19-year-old forward Jamal Musiala — his fifth in as many games — before silky midfielder Leon Goretzka wrapped it up late on after Mané set him up.

        Insight by Recorded Future: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

On Tuesday, former Chelsea forward Timo Werner scored a first-half hat trick as Leipzig started its cup defense with an 8-0 rout of amateur team Teutonia Ottensen.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 17th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
9|7 Zoom EBC Tour for Battelle
9|7 Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories