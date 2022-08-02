Trending:
San Diego 13, Colorado 5

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 12:47 am
Colorado

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 39 13 19 13
Blackmon dh 5 0 0 0 Profar lf 6 2 5 2
Iglesias ss 5 1 3 1 Machado 3b 4 1 0 1
Cron 1b 5 0 2 1 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 2 2
Rodgers 2b 3 2 2 1 Alfaro dh 5 0 2 2
Grichuk rf 3 1 1 2 Myers 1b 4 1 1 0
McMahon 3b 4 0 2 0 Mazara rf 3 1 1 0
Joe lf 4 0 0 0 Azocar rf 1 1 1 0
Daza cf 4 1 2 0 Kim ss 5 2 4 2
Serven c 4 0 0 0 Nola c 4 1 1 1
Grisham cf 4 3 2 3
Colorado 020 100 200 5
San Diego 000 313 42x 13

E_Rodgers (9), Grichuk (4), Profar (3). DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Daza 2 (12), Iglesias (24), Cron (23), Kim (16), Mazara (7), Nola (10), Profar 2 (24). 3B_Kim (3). HR_Grichuk (10), Rodgers (10), Grisham (12), Cronenworth (10). SF_Nola (7), Machado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Feltner 3 2-3 8 3 3 1 3
Bird L,1-3 2 1-3 4 4 4 2 3
Stephenson 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Blach 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 1
San Diego
Darvish W,10-4 6 6 3 3 2 7
Crismatt 1 4 2 2 0 0
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0
Baez 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Baez.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:35. A_23,828 (40,209).

