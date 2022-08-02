San Diego 13, Colorado 5

Colorado
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|39
|13
|19
|13
|
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar lf
|6
|2
|5
|2
|
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Alfaro dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Azocar rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kim ss
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Serven c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|
|Colorado
|020
|100
|200
|—
|5
|San Diego
|000
|313
|42x
|—
|13
E_Rodgers (9), Grichuk (4), Profar (3). DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Daza 2 (12), Iglesias (24), Cron (23), Kim (16), Mazara (7), Nola (10), Profar 2 (24). 3B_Kim (3). HR_Grichuk (10), Rodgers (10), Grisham (12), Cronenworth (10). SF_Nola (7), Machado (2).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Feltner
|3
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Bird L,1-3
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Stephenson
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Blach
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish W,10-4
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Crismatt
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Baez.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:35. A_23,828 (40,209).
