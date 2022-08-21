San Diego 2, Washington 1

Washington

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 0 6 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225 d-Ruiz ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Call lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Meneses 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Thomas rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Hernández 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .247 Abrams ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Barrera c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182 c-Palacios ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Vargas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 9 2 2 5 Myers 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .248 b-Cronenworth ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Drury 2b-1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .264 Bell dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .277 Kim ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Profar lf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .245 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Azocar cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .237 a-Grisham ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197

Washington 000 100 000_1 7 0 San Diego 000 002 00x_2 9 0

a-flied out for Azocar in the 7th. b-grounded out for Myers in the 7th. c-struck out for Barrera in the 8th. d-doubled for Robles in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Ruiz (20), Drury (25). HR_Cruz (10), off Manaea; Bell (16), off Corbin. RBIs_Cruz (60), Bell 2 (62). SB_Kim (9), Call (1). CS_Myers (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Meneses 2, Barrera); San Diego 2 (Alfaro, Bell). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; San Diego 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Abrams. GIDP_Alfaro.

DP_Washington 2 (Hernández, Abrams, Meneses; Hernández, Abrams, Meneses).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 4-17 5 1-3 9 2 2 2 3 97 6.81 Harvey 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.15 Ramírez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.25

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, W, 7-6 7 5 1 1 0 4 69 4.64 Suarez, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 2.59 Martinez, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.10

Inherited runners-scored_Harvey 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:30. A_38,253 (40,209).

