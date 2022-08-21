Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 2, Washington 1

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 12:21 am
1 min read
      

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
1
7
1
0
6

Robles cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.225

READ MORE
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 0 6
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
d-Ruiz ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Call lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Meneses 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318
Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Thomas rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Hernández 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .247
Abrams ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Barrera c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182
c-Palacios ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Vargas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 9 2 2 5
Myers 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .248
b-Cronenworth ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Drury 2b-1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .264
Bell dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .277
Kim ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Profar lf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .245
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Azocar cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .237
a-Grisham ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Washington 000 100 000_1 7 0
San Diego 000 002 00x_2 9 0

a-flied out for Azocar in the 7th. b-grounded out for Myers in the 7th. c-struck out for Barrera in the 8th. d-doubled for Robles in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Ruiz (20), Drury (25). HR_Cruz (10), off Manaea; Bell (16), off Corbin. RBIs_Cruz (60), Bell 2 (62). SB_Kim (9), Call (1). CS_Myers (1).

        Insight by EY: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and agency leaders will explore how organizations are approaching supply chain risk management and the data strategy behind this management.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Meneses 2, Barrera); San Diego 2 (Alfaro, Bell). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; San Diego 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Abrams. GIDP_Alfaro.

DP_Washington 2 (Hernández, Abrams, Meneses; Hernández, Abrams, Meneses).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 4-17 5 1-3 9 2 2 2 3 97 6.81
Harvey 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.15
Ramírez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.25
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 7-6 7 5 1 1 0 4 69 4.64
Suarez, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 2.59
Martinez, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.10

Inherited runners-scored_Harvey 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:30. A_38,253 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News