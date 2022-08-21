San Diego 2, Washington 1

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
7
1
0
6
Robles cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.225
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|0
|6
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|d-Ruiz ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Call lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Thomas rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|c-Palacios ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|9
|2
|2
|5
|
|Myers 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|b-Cronenworth ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Drury 2b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Azocar cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Grisham ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Washington
|000
|100
|000_1
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|002
|00x_2
|9
|0
a-flied out for Azocar in the 7th. b-grounded out for Myers in the 7th. c-struck out for Barrera in the 8th. d-doubled for Robles in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Ruiz (20), Drury (25). HR_Cruz (10), off Manaea; Bell (16), off Corbin. RBIs_Cruz (60), Bell 2 (62). SB_Kim (9), Call (1). CS_Myers (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Meneses 2, Barrera); San Diego 2 (Alfaro, Bell). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; San Diego 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Abrams. GIDP_Alfaro.
DP_Washington 2 (Hernández, Abrams, Meneses; Hernández, Abrams, Meneses).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 4-17
|5
|1-3
|9
|2
|2
|2
|3
|97
|6.81
|Harvey
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.15
|Ramírez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.25
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 7-6
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|69
|4.64
|Suarez, H, 7
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.59
|Martinez, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.10
Inherited runners-scored_Harvey 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:30. A_38,253 (40,209).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.