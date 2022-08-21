San Diego 2, Washington 1

Washington
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|9
|2
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crnenworth ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Call lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Drury 2b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Thomas rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palacios ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Azocar cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|San Diego
|000
|002
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Washington 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Washington 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Ruiz (20), Drury (25). HR_Cruz (10), Bell (16). SB_Kim (9), Call (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,4-17
|5
|1-3
|9
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Harvey
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea W,7-6
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Suarez H,7
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martinez S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:30. A_38,253 (40,209).
