Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 2, Washington 1

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 12:21 am
< a min read
      

Washington

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA,...

READ MORE

Washington San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 30 2 9 2
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Myers 1b 2 0 1 0
Ruiz ph-c 1 0 1 0 Crnenworth ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Call lf 4 0 1 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0
Meneses 1b 4 0 1 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0
Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 Drury 2b-1b 4 1 2 0
Thomas rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Bell dh 4 1 1 2
Hernández 2b 4 0 2 0 Kim ss 3 0 1 0
Abrams ss 3 0 0 0 Profar lf 2 0 2 0
Barrera c 2 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
Palacios ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Azocar cf 2 0 1 0
Vargas 3b 3 0 0 0 Grisham ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Washington 000 100 000 1
San Diego 000 002 00x 2

DP_Washington 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Washington 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Ruiz (20), Drury (25). HR_Cruz (10), Bell (16). SB_Kim (9), Call (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin L,4-17 5 1-3 9 2 2 2 3
Harvey 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramírez 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Manaea W,7-6 7 5 1 1 0 4
Suarez H,7 1 2 0 0 0 2
Martinez S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:30. A_38,253 (40,209).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News