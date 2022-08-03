San Diego 3, Colorado 2

Colorado
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Azocar ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Batten 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|San Diego
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
DP_Colorado 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 7. 2B_McMahon (16), Montero (3), Mazara (8). HR_Grisham (13). SB_McMahon (6). SF_Alfaro (3), Myers (3).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Gomber
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Gilbreath
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Colomé L,2-4
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knehr
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morejon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hader W,2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Knehr 2 (Montero,Iglesias).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:10. A_30,759 (40,209).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.