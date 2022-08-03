Trending:
San Diego 3, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 1:36 am
Colorado

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 1 Totals 28 3 5 3
Iglesias ss 3 1 2 0 Profar lf 4 1 2 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Machado dh 2 1 0 0
Cron dh 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0
Rodgers 2b 3 1 1 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 1
McMahon 3b 4 0 2 1 Myers 1b 3 0 0 1
Díaz c 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0
Montero 1b 3 0 1 0 Azocar ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 Kim ss 4 0 0 0
Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 1 1
Batten 3b 2 0 0 0
Colorado 200 000 000 2
San Diego 200 000 001 3

DP_Colorado 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 7. 2B_McMahon (16), Montero (3), Mazara (8). HR_Grisham (13). SB_McMahon (6). SF_Alfaro (3), Myers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Ureña 4 3 2 2 3 1
Gomber 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 4
Gilbreath 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Colomé L,2-4 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
San Diego
Knehr 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 1
Wilson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Scott 2 1 0 0 0 1
Morejon 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hader W,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Knehr 2 (Montero,Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:10. A_30,759 (40,209).

