San Diego 3, Colorado 2

Colorado San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 1 Totals 28 3 5 3 Iglesias ss 3 1 2 0 Profar lf 4 1 2 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Machado dh 2 1 0 0 Cron dh 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 3 1 1 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 1 McMahon 3b 4 0 2 1 Myers 1b 3 0 0 1 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 Montero 1b 3 0 1 0 Azocar ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 Kim ss 4 0 0 0 Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 Batten 3b 2 0 0 0

Colorado 200 000 000 — 2 San Diego 200 000 001 — 3

DP_Colorado 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 7. 2B_McMahon (16), Montero (3), Mazara (8). HR_Grisham (13). SB_McMahon (6). SF_Alfaro (3), Myers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Ureña 4 3 2 2 3 1 Gomber 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 4 Gilbreath 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Colomé L,2-4 1-3 1 1 1 0 1

San Diego Knehr 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 1 Wilson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Scott 2 1 0 0 0 1 Morejon 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hader W,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Knehr 2 (Montero,Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:10. A_30,759 (40,209).

