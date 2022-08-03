San Diego 3, Colorado 2

Colorado

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

2

6

1

2

6 Iglesias ss

3

1

2

0

0

0

.313 READ MORE

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 1 2 6 Iglesias ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .313 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Cron dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Rodgers 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .282 McMahon 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .238 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Montero 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .189 Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .171

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 5 3 5 9 Profar lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .261 Machado dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .288 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .241 Alfaro c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .272 Myers 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .231 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275 a-Azocar ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Kim ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .198 Batten 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .125

Colorado 200 000 000_2 6 0 San Diego 200 000 001_3 5 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Mazara in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 7. 2B_McMahon (16), Montero (3), Mazara (8). HR_Grisham (13), off Colomé. RBIs_McMahon (44), Alfaro (36), Myers (21), Grisham (40). SB_McMahon (6). SF_Alfaro, Myers.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Díaz 2, Grichuk 2, Iglesias); San Diego 4 (Mazara, Batten, Cronenworth 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; San Diego 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Hilliard. GIDP_Cron.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Myers).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ureña 4 3 2 2 3 1 72 4.66 Gomber 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 4 46 5.64 Gilbreath 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 17 3.47 Colomé, L, 2-4 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.40

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Knehr 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 1 82 1.50 Wilson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 3.90 Scott 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 5.19 Morejon 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 6.10 Hader, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.11

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 3-0, Wilson 3-0. HBP_Knehr 2 (Montero,Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:10. A_30,759 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.