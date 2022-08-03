Trending:
San Diego 3, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 1:36 am
< a min read
      

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
2
6
1
2
6

Iglesias ss
3
1
2
0
0
0
.313

READ MORE
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 1 2 6
Iglesias ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .313
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Cron dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Rodgers 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .282
McMahon 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .238
Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Montero 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .189
Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .171
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 5 3 5 9
Profar lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .261
Machado dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .288
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .241
Alfaro c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .272
Myers 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .231
Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275
a-Azocar ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Kim ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .198
Batten 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .125
Colorado 200 000 000_2 6 0
San Diego 200 000 001_3 5 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Mazara in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 7. 2B_McMahon (16), Montero (3), Mazara (8). HR_Grisham (13), off Colomé. RBIs_McMahon (44), Alfaro (36), Myers (21), Grisham (40). SB_McMahon (6). SF_Alfaro, Myers.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Díaz 2, Grichuk 2, Iglesias); San Diego 4 (Mazara, Batten, Cronenworth 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; San Diego 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Hilliard. GIDP_Cron.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Myers).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ureña 4 3 2 2 3 1 72 4.66
Gomber 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 4 46 5.64
Gilbreath 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 17 3.47
Colomé, L, 2-4 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.40
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Knehr 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 1 82 1.50
Wilson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 3.90
Scott 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 5.19
Morejon 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 6.10
Hader, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.11

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 3-0, Wilson 3-0. HBP_Knehr 2 (Montero,Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:10. A_30,759 (40,209).

Top Stories