San Diego 3, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|1
|2
|6
|
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|5
|9
|
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Machado dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.288
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|a-Azocar ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.198
|Batten 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Colorado
|200
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
|San Diego
|200
|000
|001_3
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Mazara in the 8th.
LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 7. 2B_McMahon (16), Montero (3), Mazara (8). HR_Grisham (13), off Colomé. RBIs_McMahon (44), Alfaro (36), Myers (21), Grisham (40). SB_McMahon (6). SF_Alfaro, Myers.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Díaz 2, Grichuk 2, Iglesias); San Diego 4 (Mazara, Batten, Cronenworth 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; San Diego 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Hilliard. GIDP_Cron.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Myers).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|72
|4.66
|Gomber
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|46
|5.64
|Gilbreath
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.47
|Colomé, L, 2-4
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.40
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Knehr
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|82
|1.50
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.90
|Scott
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|5.19
|Morejon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.10
|Hader, W, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.11
Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 3-0, Wilson 3-0. HBP_Knehr 2 (Montero,Iglesias).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:10. A_30,759 (40,209).
