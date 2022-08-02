San Diego 4, Colorado 1

Colorado San Diego ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

33

1

7

1 Totals

27

4

6

4 Blackmon dh

3

0

1

0 Profar lf

4

1

2

1 Iglesias ss

4

1

1

0 ... READ MORE

Colorado San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 27 4 6 4 Blackmon dh 3 0 1 0 Profar lf 4 1 2 1 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 Cron 1b 4 0 2 0 Crnenworth 2b-1b 2 1 0 0 Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 1 Voit dh 2 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Myers 1b-rf 3 0 1 1 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 Abrams 2b 0 0 0 0 Daza lf 4 0 1 0 Kim ss 2 0 0 0 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 Nola c 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 1 1

Colorado 000 001 000 — 1 San Diego 300 000 10x — 4

DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 5. 2B_Cron (22), Iglesias (23), Machado (21), Profar (22). HR_Profar (12), Grisham (11). SF_Rodgers (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Senzatela L,3-6 6 5 3 3 3 5 Estévez 1 1 1 1 0 1 Sheffield 1 0 0 0 2 1

San Diego Clevinger W,3-3 7 5 1 1 0 6 Martinez H,3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 García S,2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Clevinger (Blackmon), Senzatela (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:51. A_29,983 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.