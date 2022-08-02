San Diego 4, Colorado 1

Colorado
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
1
7
1
Totals
27
4
6
4
Blackmon dh
3
0
1
0
Profar lf
4
1
2
1
Iglesias ss
4
1
1
0
...
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|San Diego
|300
|000
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 5. 2B_Cron (22), Iglesias (23), Machado (21), Profar (22). HR_Profar (12), Grisham (11). SF_Rodgers (5).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela L,3-6
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Estévez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sheffield
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clevinger W,3-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Martinez H,3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García S,2-3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Clevinger (Blackmon), Senzatela (Voit).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:51. A_29,983 (40,209).
