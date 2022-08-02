Trending:
San Diego 4, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 12:47 am
Colorado

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
1
7
1

Totals
27
4
6
4

Blackmon dh
3
0
1
0

Profar lf
4
1
2
1

Iglesias ss
4
1
1
0

DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 5. 2B_Cron (22), Iglesias (23), Machado (21), Profar (22). HR_Profar (12), Grisham (11). SF_Rodgers (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela L,3-6 6 5 3 3 3 5
Estévez 1 1 1 1 0 1
Sheffield 1 0 0 0 2 1
San Diego
Clevinger W,3-3 7 5 1 1 0 6
Martinez H,3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
García S,2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Clevinger (Blackmon), Senzatela (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:51. A_29,983 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories