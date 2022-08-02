Trending:
San Diego 4, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 12:47 am
< a min read
      

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 0 8
Blackmon dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .305
Cron 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280
Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .278
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .256
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Daza lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 6 4 5 7
Profar lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .249
Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .293
Cronenworth 2b-1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .237
Voit dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Myers 1b-rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .236
Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .272
Abrams 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Kim ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Nola c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .193
Colorado 000 001 000_1 7 0
San Diego 300 000 10x_4 6 0

LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 5. 2B_Cron (22), Iglesias (23), Machado (21), Profar (22). HR_Profar (12), off Senzatela; Grisham (11), off Estévez. RBIs_Rodgers (50), Profar (45), Myers (20), Mazara (18), Grisham (36). CS_Voit (1). SF_Rodgers.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Daza); San Diego 1 (Voit). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; San Diego 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Voit, Myers. GIDP_Mazara.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 3-6 6 5 3 3 3 5 102 4.87
Estévez 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 4.79
Sheffield 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 3-3 7 5 1 1 0 6 97 3.13
Martinez, H, 3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 31 3.55
García, S, 2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_García 2-0. HBP_Clevinger (Blackmon), Senzatela (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:51. A_29,983 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
