San Diego 4, Colorado 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 0 8 Blackmon dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .305 Cron 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280 Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .278 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .256 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Daza lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 4 6 4 5 7 Profar lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .249 Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .293 Cronenworth 2b-1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .237 Voit dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Myers 1b-rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .236 Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .272 Abrams 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Kim ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Nola c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .193

Colorado 000 001 000_1 7 0 San Diego 300 000 10x_4 6 0

LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 5. 2B_Cron (22), Iglesias (23), Machado (21), Profar (22). HR_Profar (12), off Senzatela; Grisham (11), off Estévez. RBIs_Rodgers (50), Profar (45), Myers (20), Mazara (18), Grisham (36). CS_Voit (1). SF_Rodgers.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Daza); San Diego 1 (Voit). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; San Diego 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Voit, Myers. GIDP_Mazara.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 3-6 6 5 3 3 3 5 102 4.87 Estévez 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 4.79 Sheffield 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 0.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 3-3 7 5 1 1 0 6 97 3.13 Martinez, H, 3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 31 3.55 García, S, 2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_García 2-0. HBP_Clevinger (Blackmon), Senzatela (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:51. A_29,983 (40,209).

