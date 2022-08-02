San Diego 4, Colorado 1

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
7
1
0
8
Blackmon dh
3
0
1
0
0
0
.272
Iglesias ss
4
1
1
0
0
2
.305
Cron 1b
4
0
2
0
LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 5. 2B_Cron (22), Iglesias (23), Machado (21), Profar (22). HR_Profar (12), off Senzatela; Grisham (11), off Estévez. RBIs_Rodgers (50), Profar (45), Myers (20), Mazara (18), Grisham (36). CS_Voit (1). SF_Rodgers.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Daza); San Diego 1 (Voit). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; San Diego 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Voit, Myers. GIDP_Mazara.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 3-6
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|102
|4.87
|Estévez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.79
|Sheffield
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 3-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|97
|3.13
|Martinez, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|3.55
|García, S, 2-3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_García 2-0. HBP_Clevinger (Blackmon), Senzatela (Voit).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:51. A_29,983 (40,209).
