Sports News

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 2:25 am
1 min read
      

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
6
7
6
6
3

Kim ss
5
0
1
0
0
1
.257

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 7 6 6 3
Kim ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Soto rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .252
Machado 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .303
Bell dh 1 1 1 1 3 0 .281
Drury 1b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .261
Myers cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .249
Grisham cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Profar lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239
Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Nola c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .253
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 11 5 3 7
La Stella dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Wade Jr. 1b-rf 5 2 3 0 0 2 .186
Flores 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Pederson lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .257
Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .229
Estrada 2b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .260
Yastrzemski cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .207
a-Slater ph-cf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .267
González rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253
b-Davis ph-1b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .247
Bart c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
San Diego 300 210 000_6 7 1
San Francisco 000 200 030_5 11 0

a-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 6th. b-singled for González in the 7th.

E_Morejon (1). LOB_San Diego 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Cronenworth (25). HR_Drury (24), off Rodón; Pederson (19), off Clevinger. RBIs_Bell (65), Drury 3 (77), Nola 2 (34), Pederson 2 (50), Slater 2 (31), Davis (27).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Profar, Kim); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, González, Wynns). RISP_San Diego 3 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Nola, Myers. GIDP_Myers, La Stella, Slater.

DP_San Diego 2 (Kim, Cronenworth, Drury; Drury, Machado, Drury); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 5-5 5 5 2 2 1 3 83 3.59
Morejon 2 2 0 0 1 2 32 2.74
Suarez 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 20 3.15
Martinez, S, 7-7 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 27 3.02
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón, L, 12-7 4 4 5 5 4 2 94 3.03
Littell 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 4.34
J.García 3 1 0 0 1 0 39 2.84
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.63

Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 3-3. WP_Clevinger, Rodón.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:44. A_24,815 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Sports News

