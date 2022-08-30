San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
6
7
6
6
3
Kim ss
5
0
1
0
0
1
.257
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|6
|3
|
|Kim ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Bell dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.281
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.261
|Myers cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Grisham cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|3
|7
|
|La Stella dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Wade Jr. 1b-rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Flores 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.257
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Estrada 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Yastrzemski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|a-Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|González rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|b-Davis ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Bart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|San Diego
|300
|210
|000_6
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|030_5
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 6th. b-singled for González in the 7th.
E_Morejon (1). LOB_San Diego 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Cronenworth (25). HR_Drury (24), off Rodón; Pederson (19), off Clevinger. RBIs_Bell (65), Drury 3 (77), Nola 2 (34), Pederson 2 (50), Slater 2 (31), Davis (27).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Profar, Kim); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, González, Wynns). RISP_San Diego 3 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Nola, Myers. GIDP_Myers, La Stella, Slater.
DP_San Diego 2 (Kim, Cronenworth, Drury; Drury, Machado, Drury); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 5-5
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|83
|3.59
|Morejon
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|2.74
|Suarez
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|20
|3.15
|Martinez, S, 7-7
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.02
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 12-7
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|4
|2
|94
|3.03
|Littell
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.34
|J.García
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|2.84
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.63
Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 3-3. WP_Clevinger, Rodón.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:44. A_24,815 (41,915).
