San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 7 6 6 3 Kim ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Soto rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .252 Machado 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .303 Bell dh 1 1 1 1 3 0 .281 Drury 1b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .261 Myers cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .249 Grisham cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Profar lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Nola c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .253

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 11 5 3 7 La Stella dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Wade Jr. 1b-rf 5 2 3 0 0 2 .186 Flores 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Pederson lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .257 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .229 Estrada 2b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .260 Yastrzemski cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .207 a-Slater ph-cf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .267 González rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253 b-Davis ph-1b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .247 Bart c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227

San Diego 300 210 000_6 7 1 San Francisco 000 200 030_5 11 0

a-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 6th. b-singled for González in the 7th.

E_Morejon (1). LOB_San Diego 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Cronenworth (25). HR_Drury (24), off Rodón; Pederson (19), off Clevinger. RBIs_Bell (65), Drury 3 (77), Nola 2 (34), Pederson 2 (50), Slater 2 (31), Davis (27).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Profar, Kim); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, González, Wynns). RISP_San Diego 3 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Nola, Myers. GIDP_Myers, La Stella, Slater.

DP_San Diego 2 (Kim, Cronenworth, Drury; Drury, Machado, Drury); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 5-5 5 5 2 2 1 3 83 3.59 Morejon 2 2 0 0 1 2 32 2.74 Suarez 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 20 3.15 Martinez, S, 7-7 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 27 3.02

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, L, 12-7 4 4 5 5 4 2 94 3.03 Littell 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 4.34 J.García 3 1 0 0 1 0 39 2.84 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.63

Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 3-3. WP_Clevinger, Rodón.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:44. A_24,815 (41,915).

