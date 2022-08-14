San Diego 6, Washington 0

San Diego
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|5
|6
|
|Profar dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Drury 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Cronenworth ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|0
|11
|
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|a-Ruiz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|San Diego
|012
|001
|002_6
|9
|2
|Washington
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Barrera in the 7th.
E_Alfaro (1), Machado (8), Franco (11). LOB_San Diego 9, Washington 6. 2B_Myers (8), Grisham (15). RBIs_Myers 2 (24), Machado 2 (70), Drury (72).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Alfaro 2, Cronenworth 2); Washington 1 (Voit). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; Washington 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Ruiz, Call.
DP_San Diego 2 (Drury, Cronenworth, Bell; Cronenworth, Drury, Machado, Drury).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 5-6
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|103
|3.66
|Martinez
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.24
|Suarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.89
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|109
|4.20
|Arano
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.24
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.52
|Clippard
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|36
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Arano 1-0. HBP_Clippard (Alfaro).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:18. A_27,498 (41,339).
