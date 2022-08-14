On Air: Federal News Network program
San Diego 6, Washington 0

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 3:42 pm
< a min read
      

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
6
9
5
5
6

Profar dh
4
1
1
0
1
1
.251

Totals 36 6 9 5 5 6
Profar dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .251
Soto rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .257
Machado 3b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .299
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .287
Drury 2b 5 0 0 1 0 2 .266
Cronenworth ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .237
Grisham cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .201
Myers lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .252
Alfaro c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .267
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 7 0 0 11
Call lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Meneses 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .400
Voit dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Thomas rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Barrera c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .172
a-Ruiz ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Vargas ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Robles cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .231
San Diego 012 001 002_6 9 2
Washington 000 000 000_0 7 1

a-grounded out for Barrera in the 7th.

E_Alfaro (1), Machado (8), Franco (11). LOB_San Diego 9, Washington 6. 2B_Myers (8), Grisham (15). RBIs_Myers 2 (24), Machado 2 (70), Drury (72).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Alfaro 2, Cronenworth 2); Washington 1 (Voit). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; Washington 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Ruiz, Call.

DP_San Diego 2 (Drury, Cronenworth, Bell; Cronenworth, Drury, Machado, Drury).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 5-6 6 3 0 0 0 10 103 3.66
Martinez 2 3 0 0 0 0 19 3.24
Suarez 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.89
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino, L, 0-5 5 2-3 7 4 4 2 3 109 4.20
Arano 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 5.24
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.52
Clippard 1 2 2 2 2 1 36 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Arano 1-0. HBP_Clippard (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:18. A_27,498 (41,339).

