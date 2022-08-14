San Diego 6, Washington 0

San Diego
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|
|Profar dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Ruiz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|San Diego
|012
|001
|002
|—
|6
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Alfaro (1), Machado (8), Franco (11). DP_San Diego 2, Washington 0. LOB_San Diego 9, Washington 6. 2B_Myers (8), Grisham (15).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell W,5-6
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Martinez
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino L,0-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Arano
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clippard
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
HBP_Clippard (Alfaro).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:18. A_27,498 (41,339).
