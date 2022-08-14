Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 12:20 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
0
5
0
3
10

Newman 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.257

READ MORE
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 3 10
Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Delay c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .253
Gamel dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206
Allen rf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .196
Madris 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .180
Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230
Marcano lf-2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Godoy c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-VanMeter ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .190
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 5 12
Wade Jr. dh 3 2 2 1 1 1 .200
Pederson lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .251
b-Slater ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Davis 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .246
Yastrzemski cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .223
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216
Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .266
La Stella 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
a-Flores ph-1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253
González rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 5 1
San Francisco 101 000 00x_2 4 0

a-doubled for La Stella in the 4th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 4th. c-walked for Godoy in the 8th.

E_Castro (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_Castro (3), Marcano (4), Wade Jr. (4), Pederson (14), Flores (21). HR_Wade Jr. (6), off Beede. RBIs_Pederson (46), Wade Jr. (18). SB_González (10), Allen (4).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Gamel 2, Castro); San Francisco 5 (Estrada 2, Flores, Slater 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Godoy, Madris, Crawford, Wynns. GIDP_Cruz.

DP_San Francisco 1 (La Stella, Crawford, La Stella).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede, L, 1-2 3 3 2 2 3 3 74 3.72
Stout 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 29 3.09
Underwood Jr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 31 4.25
De Jong 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 2.55
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb, W, 11-5 8 5 0 0 2 9 99 3.00
Doval, S, 17-19 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.81

Inherited runners-scored_Underwood Jr. 1-0. HBP_Underwood Jr. (Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:45. A_38,049 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News