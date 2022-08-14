San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
0
5
0
3
10
Newman 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.257
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|00x_2
|4
|0
a-doubled for La Stella in the 4th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 4th. c-walked for Godoy in the 8th.
E_Castro (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_Castro (3), Marcano (4), Wade Jr. (4), Pederson (14), Flores (21). HR_Wade Jr. (6), off Beede. RBIs_Pederson (46), Wade Jr. (18). SB_González (10), Allen (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Gamel 2, Castro); San Francisco 5 (Estrada 2, Flores, Slater 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Godoy, Madris, Crawford, Wynns. GIDP_Cruz.
DP_San Francisco 1 (La Stella, Crawford, La Stella).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede, L, 1-2
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|74
|3.72
|Stout
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|29
|3.09
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|4.25
|De Jong
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.55
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 11-5
|8
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|9
|99
|3.00
|Doval, S, 17-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.81
Inherited runners-scored_Underwood Jr. 1-0. HBP_Underwood Jr. (Estrada).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:45. A_38,049 (41,915).
