San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 3 10 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Delay c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .253 Gamel dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Allen rf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .196 Madris 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .180 Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230 Marcano lf-2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Godoy c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-VanMeter ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .190

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 2 5 12 Wade Jr. dh 3 2 2 1 1 1 .200 Pederson lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .251 b-Slater ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Davis 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .246 Yastrzemski cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .223 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .266 La Stella 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 a-Flores ph-1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253 González rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220

Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 5 1 San Francisco 101 000 00x_2 4 0

a-doubled for La Stella in the 4th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 4th. c-walked for Godoy in the 8th.

E_Castro (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_Castro (3), Marcano (4), Wade Jr. (4), Pederson (14), Flores (21). HR_Wade Jr. (6), off Beede. RBIs_Pederson (46), Wade Jr. (18). SB_González (10), Allen (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Gamel 2, Castro); San Francisco 5 (Estrada 2, Flores, Slater 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Godoy, Madris, Crawford, Wynns. GIDP_Cruz.

DP_San Francisco 1 (La Stella, Crawford, La Stella).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede, L, 1-2 3 3 2 2 3 3 74 3.72 Stout 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 29 3.09 Underwood Jr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 31 4.25 De Jong 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 2.55

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, W, 11-5 8 5 0 0 2 9 99 3.00 Doval, S, 17-19 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.81

Inherited runners-scored_Underwood Jr. 1-0. HBP_Underwood Jr. (Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:45. A_38,049 (41,915).

