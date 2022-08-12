Trending:
San Francisco 28, Green Bay 21

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 11:47 pm
1 min read
      

First Quarter

First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 50, 9:07.

GB_Doubs 33 pass from Love (Brkic kick), 5:44.

SF_Gray 76 pass from Lance (Gould kick), 4:03.

Second Quarter

SF_McCloud 39 pass from Sudfeld (Gould kick), 14:54.

SF_FG Gould 31, 3:18.

GB_D.Davis 33 pass from Love (Brkic kick), :42.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Am.Rodgers 22 pass from Etling (Brkic kick), 12:53.

SF_Hudson 5 pass from Purdy (K.Johnson pass from Purdy), 7:58.

___

GB SF
First downs 19 17
Total Net Yards 437 328
Rushes-yards 34-141 32-116
Passing 296 212
Punt Returns 1-7 1-7
Kickoff Returns 4-108 4-69
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-107
Comp-Att-Int 19-32-3 15-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 3-19
Punts 2-44.0 4-41.75
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 8-69 6-44
Time of Possession 31:36 28:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Goodson 12-37, Williams 3-29, Love 4-24, Baylor 7-19, Etling 4-18, P.Taylor 3-10, Am.Rodgers 1-4. San Francisco, Hasty 5-36, Davis-Price 10-36, Mason 6-30, Sermon 6-11, Lance 1-7, Sudfeld 1-0, Purdy 3-(minus 4).

PASSING_Green Bay, Love 13-24-3-176, Etling 6-8-0-123. San Francisco, Sudfeld 8-11-0-103, Lance 4-5-0-92, Purdy 3-6-0-36.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 3-45, Toure 3-42, Winfree 3-27, Baylor 2-75, D.Davis 2-45, Goodson 2-24, Deguara 2-12, Am.Rodgers 1-22, Hyman 1-7. San Francisco, McCloud 4-63, Gray 2-99, Hudson 2-27, Hasty 1-11, Mack 1-9, Turner 1-8, Sermon 1-5, Hokit 1-4, Dwelley 1-3, K.Johnson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Brkic 32.

Top Stories