San Francisco 28, Green Bay 21

Green Bay
7
7
0
7
—
21
San Francisco
10
10
0
8
—
28
First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 50, 9:07.
GB_Doubs 33 pass from Love (Brkic kick), 5:44.
SF_Gray 76 pass from Lance (Gould kick), 4:03.
Second Quarter
SF_McCloud 39 pass from Sudfeld (Gould kick), 14:54.
SF_FG Gould 31, 3:18.
GB_D.Davis 33 pass from Love (Brkic kick), :42.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Am.Rodgers 22 pass from Etling (Brkic kick), 12:53.
SF_Hudson 5 pass from Purdy (K.Johnson pass from Purdy), 7:58.
___
|
|GB
|SF
|First downs
|19
|17
|Total Net Yards
|437
|328
|Rushes-yards
|34-141
|32-116
|Passing
|296
|212
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|4-108
|4-69
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-107
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-32-3
|15-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|3-19
|Punts
|2-44.0
|4-41.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-69
|6-44
|Time of Possession
|31:36
|28:24
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Goodson 12-37, Williams 3-29, Love 4-24, Baylor 7-19, Etling 4-18, P.Taylor 3-10, Am.Rodgers 1-4. San Francisco, Hasty 5-36, Davis-Price 10-36, Mason 6-30, Sermon 6-11, Lance 1-7, Sudfeld 1-0, Purdy 3-(minus 4).
PASSING_Green Bay, Love 13-24-3-176, Etling 6-8-0-123. San Francisco, Sudfeld 8-11-0-103, Lance 4-5-0-92, Purdy 3-6-0-36.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 3-45, Toure 3-42, Winfree 3-27, Baylor 2-75, D.Davis 2-45, Goodson 2-24, Deguara 2-12, Am.Rodgers 1-22, Hyman 1-7. San Francisco, McCloud 4-63, Gray 2-99, Hudson 2-27, Hasty 1-11, Mack 1-9, Turner 1-8, Sermon 1-5, Hokit 1-4, Dwelley 1-3, K.Johnson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Brkic 32.
