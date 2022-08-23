San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

San Francisco

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 5 3 5 7 La Stella dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247 Wade Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .180 a-Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Pederson lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .253 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .264 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Yastrzemski cf-rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .207 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 7 1 1 13 Greene cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .238 Reyes lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Báez ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .224 Haase c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .235 1-Baddoo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 W.Castro rf-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Short 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Carpenter ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214

San Francisco 100 002 000_3 5 0 Detroit 000 000 100_1 7 0

a-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. b-struck out for Short in the 8th.

1-ran for Haase in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Detroit 5. 2B_Reyes (12). HR_Longoria (12), off Norris. RBIs_Pederson (48), Longoria 2 (28), Haase (32). SB_Báez (8).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Estrada); Detroit 3 (Reyes, H.Castro 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; Detroit 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Flores, Cabrera, Reyes.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Crawford, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores); Detroit 2 (Báez, Short, H.Castro; W.Castro, Báez, W.Castro).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, W, 12-6 7 5 1 1 0 10 92 2.81 Brebbia, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.72 Doval, S, 18-20 1 2 0 0 1 1 28 2.58

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hutchison, L, 1-7 5 4 1 1 2 3 78 4.06 Norris 1 1 2 2 1 0 14 2.53 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 1.74 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 3.33 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.02

WP_Rodón. PB_Wynns (2).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:52. A_21,123 (41,083).

