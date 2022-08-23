San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
3
5
3
5
7
La Stella dh READ MORE
4
1
1
0
0
2
.247
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|5
|7
|
|La Stella dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Wade Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.180
|a-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.264
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.207
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|1
|13
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Reyes lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|1-Baddoo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|W.Castro rf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Short 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Carpenter ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|San Francisco
|100
|002
|000_3
|5
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100_1
|7
|0
a-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. b-struck out for Short in the 8th.
1-ran for Haase in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 5, Detroit 5. 2B_Reyes (12). HR_Longoria (12), off Norris. RBIs_Pederson (48), Longoria 2 (28), Haase (32). SB_Báez (8).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Estrada); Detroit 3 (Reyes, H.Castro 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; Detroit 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Flores, Cabrera, Reyes.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Crawford, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores); Detroit 2 (Báez, Short, H.Castro; W.Castro, Báez, W.Castro).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 12-6
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|92
|2.81
|Brebbia, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.72
|Doval, S, 18-20
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.58
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison, L, 1-7
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|78
|4.06
|Norris
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|2.53
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|1.74
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.33
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.02
WP_Rodón. PB_Wynns (2).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:52. A_21,123 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.