Sports News

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 10:19 pm
1 min read
      

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
3
5
3
5
7

La Stella dh
4
1
1
0
0
2
.247

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 5 3 5 7
La Stella dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247
Wade Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .180
a-Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Pederson lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .253
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .264
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Yastrzemski cf-rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .207
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 7 1 1 13
Greene cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .238
Reyes lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Báez ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .224
Haase c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .235
1-Baddoo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .193
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280
W.Castro rf-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Short 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Carpenter ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
San Francisco 100 002 000_3 5 0
Detroit 000 000 100_1 7 0

a-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. b-struck out for Short in the 8th.

1-ran for Haase in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Detroit 5. 2B_Reyes (12). HR_Longoria (12), off Norris. RBIs_Pederson (48), Longoria 2 (28), Haase (32). SB_Báez (8).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Estrada); Detroit 3 (Reyes, H.Castro 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; Detroit 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Flores, Cabrera, Reyes.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Crawford, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores); Detroit 2 (Báez, Short, H.Castro; W.Castro, Báez, W.Castro).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón, W, 12-6 7 5 1 1 0 10 92 2.81
Brebbia, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.72
Doval, S, 18-20 1 2 0 0 1 1 28 2.58
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hutchison, L, 1-7 5 4 1 1 2 3 78 4.06
Norris 1 1 2 2 1 0 14 2.53
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 1.74
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 3.33
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.02

WP_Rodón. PB_Wynns (2).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:52. A_21,123 (41,083).

Top Stories