San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh
San Francisco
ab
r
h
bi
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|7
|5
|
|Newman 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cruz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wade Jr. dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Longoria ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|González rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Madris ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|100
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|021
|010
|01x
|—
|5
DP_Pittsburgh 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Cruz (6), Yastrzemski (22), González (16). 3B_Castro (3). HR_Castro (2), Gamel (5), Allen (1), Yastrzemski (12). SF_González (5). S_Wade Jr. (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilson L,2-7
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Bañuelos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holderman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Brice
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón W,11-6
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Szapucki H,1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brebbia H,12
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Young H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Doval S,16-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bañuelos pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Wilson (Pederson). WP_Szapucki.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:15. A_33,328 (41,915).
