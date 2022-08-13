Trending:
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 3

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 1:46 am
Pittsburgh

San Francisco

ab
r
h
bi

Pittsburgh San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 28 5 7 5
Newman 2b 5 0 1 0 Pederson lf 2 0 0 0
Reynolds cf 5 0 0 0 Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 1 0 0
VanMeter ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Flores 3b 3 0 1 0
Gamel rf 4 1 2 1 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 1 2 3
Castro 3b 4 1 2 1 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0
Cruz ss 3 0 1 0 Estrada 2b 4 0 1 0
Allen dh 4 1 2 1 Wade Jr. dh 1 0 0 0
Marcano lf 4 0 1 0 Longoria ph-dh 1 1 0 0
Delay c 3 0 0 0 González rf-lf 3 0 1 2
Madris ph 1 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 1 1 0
Pittsburgh 000 101 100 3
San Francisco 021 010 01x 5

DP_Pittsburgh 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Cruz (6), Yastrzemski (22), González (16). 3B_Castro (3). HR_Castro (2), Gamel (5), Allen (1), Yastrzemski (12). SF_González (5). S_Wade Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Wilson L,2-7 5 1-3 6 4 4 2 1
Bañuelos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holderman 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Brice 1 1 1 1 2 2
San Francisco
Rodón W,11-6 6 6 2 2 0 7
Szapucki H,1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Brebbia H,12 1 2 0 0 0 0
Young H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Doval S,16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1

Bañuelos pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Wilson (Pederson). WP_Szapucki.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:15. A_33,328 (41,915).

