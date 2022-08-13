Trending:
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 3

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 1:46 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 10 3 1 10
Newman 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Reynolds cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .253
Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246
c-VanMeter ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .190
Gamel rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .244
Castro 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .217
Cruz ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .211
Allen dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .189
Marcano lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
d-Madris ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 5 7 5 6 4
Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249
b-Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Belt 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .226
Flores 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .252
Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .225
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .219
Estrada 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Wade Jr. dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
a-Longoria ph-dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 .241
González rf-lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .264
Wynns c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .227
Pittsburgh 000 101 100_3 10 0
San Francisco 021 010 01x_5 7 0

a-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. b-walked for Pederson in the 7th. c-singled for Chavis in the 8th. d-grounded out for Delay in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Cruz (6), Yastrzemski (22), González (16). 3B_Castro (3). HR_Castro (2), off Rodón; Gamel (5), off Rodón; Allen (1), off Szapucki; Yastrzemski (12), off Wilson. RBIs_Castro (5), Gamel (29), Allen (5), Yastrzemski 3 (44), González 2 (32). SF_González. S_Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Reynolds, Cruz, Marcano 3); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Slater). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Newman, Flores, Belt.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Castro, Marcano, Cruz, Marcano).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson, L, 2-7 5 1-3 6 4 4 2 1 85 5.93
Bañuelos 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.76
Holderman 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 24 1.44
Brice 1 1 1 1 2 2 32 5.79
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón, W, 11-6 6 6 2 2 0 7 110 2.95
Szapucki, H, 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 54.00
Brebbia, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.36
Young, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.69
Doval, S, 16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.87

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0, Young 2-0. IBB_off Wilson (Crawford). HBP_Wilson (Pederson). WP_Szapucki.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:15. A_33,328 (41,915).

Top Stories