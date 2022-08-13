San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
3
10
3
1
10
Newman 2b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.264
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|1
|10
|
|Newman 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Reynolds cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|c-VanMeter ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Cruz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Allen dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.189
|Marcano lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|d-Madris ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|7
|5
|6
|4
|
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|b-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.225
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Wade Jr. dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|a-Longoria ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|González rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|100_3
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|021
|010
|01x_5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. b-walked for Pederson in the 7th. c-singled for Chavis in the 8th. d-grounded out for Delay in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Cruz (6), Yastrzemski (22), González (16). 3B_Castro (3). HR_Castro (2), off Rodón; Gamel (5), off Rodón; Allen (1), off Szapucki; Yastrzemski (12), off Wilson. RBIs_Castro (5), Gamel (29), Allen (5), Yastrzemski 3 (44), González 2 (32). SF_González. S_Wade Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Reynolds, Cruz, Marcano 3); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Slater). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Newman, Flores, Belt.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Castro, Marcano, Cruz, Marcano).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, L, 2-7
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|85
|5.93
|Bañuelos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.76
|Holderman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|1.44
|Brice
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|32
|5.79
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 11-6
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|110
|2.95
|Szapucki, H, 1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|54.00
|Brebbia, H, 12
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.36
|Young, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.69
|Doval, S, 16-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.87
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0, Young 2-0. IBB_off Wilson (Crawford). HBP_Wilson (Pederson). WP_Szapucki.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:15. A_33,328 (41,915).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.