Sports News

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
August 16, 2022 1:05 am
Arizona

San Francisco

ab
r
h
bi

Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 33 6 9 6
Varsho rf 5 0 0 0 Slater cf 4 0 1 1
Rivera 3b 3 0 1 0 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0
Rojas 2b 3 0 1 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
Walker 1b 1 1 1 1 Davis dh 3 2 2 0
McCarthy lf 4 0 2 0 Pederson ph-dh 1 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 2 1 2
Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0
Beer dh 3 0 0 0 Estrada ss 3 1 1 1
Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 Bart c 4 1 3 2
Alcántara ss 3 0 0 0 González lf 4 0 0 0
Arizona 000 001 000 1
San Francisco 000 213 00x 6

DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Davis (9), Bart (4), Estrada (18), Pederson (15). HR_Walker (28), Longoria (10). SB_Rojas (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner L,6-12 5 2-3 8 6 6 2 6
Ginkel 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Uceta 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Cobb W,4-6 6 5 1 1 3 5
Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Young H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Leone 1 0 0 0 1 0
García 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Rogers (Alcántara).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:00. A_20,694 (41,915).

Top Stories