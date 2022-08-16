San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

Arizona
San Francisco
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|
|Varsho rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Davis dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pederson ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bart c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|González lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|213
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Davis (9), Bart (4), Estrada (18), Pederson (15). HR_Walker (28), Longoria (10). SB_Rojas (16).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner L,6-12
|5
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|6
|Ginkel
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Uceta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb W,4-6
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Rogers
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Young H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Rogers (Alcántara).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:00. A_20,694 (41,915).
