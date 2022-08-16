San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

Arizona

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 5 7 Varsho rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Rivera 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .355 Rojas 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280 Walker 1b 1 1 1 1 3 0 .220 McCarthy lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .267 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Beer dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .185 b-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .166 Alcántara ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 9 6 3 10 Slater cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .261 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225 Davis dh 3 2 2 0 0 1 .252 a-Pederson ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Longoria 3b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .245 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Estrada ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .268 Bart c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .233 González lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256

Arizona 000 001 000_1 6 0 San Francisco 000 213 00x_6 9 0

a-doubled for Davis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Beer in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Davis (9), Bart (4), Estrada (18), Pederson (15). HR_Walker (28), off Cobb; Longoria (10), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Walker (68), Longoria 2 (22), Slater (26), Estrada (48), Bart 2 (19). SB_Rojas (16). CS_Rivera (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Thomas, McCarthy, Rojas 2, C.Kelly 2); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 2, Flores). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; San Francisco 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Beer, Varsho, McCarthy, González. LIDP_C.Kelly.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Belt, Longoria).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 6-12 5 2-3 8 6 6 2 6 95 4.37 Ginkel 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 25 6.75 Uceta 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.30

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, W, 4-6 6 5 1 1 3 5 96 3.99 Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.78 Young, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.59 Leone 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 4.17 García 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.80

Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0, Young 3-0. HBP_Rogers (Alcántara).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:00. A_20,694 (41,915).

