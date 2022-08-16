Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
August 16, 2022 1:05 am
1 min read
      

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
1
6
1
5
7

Varsho rf
5
0
0
0
0
2
.239

READ MORE
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 5 7
Varsho rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Rivera 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .355
Rojas 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280
Walker 1b 1 1 1 1 3 0 .220
McCarthy lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .267
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Beer dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .185
b-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .166
Alcántara ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 9 6 3 10
Slater cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .261
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225
Davis dh 3 2 2 0 0 1 .252
a-Pederson ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Longoria 3b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .245
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Estrada ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .268
Bart c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .233
González lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Arizona 000 001 000_1 6 0
San Francisco 000 213 00x_6 9 0

a-doubled for Davis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Beer in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Davis (9), Bart (4), Estrada (18), Pederson (15). HR_Walker (28), off Cobb; Longoria (10), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Walker (68), Longoria 2 (22), Slater (26), Estrada (48), Bart 2 (19). SB_Rojas (16). CS_Rivera (2).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Thomas, McCarthy, Rojas 2, C.Kelly 2); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 2, Flores). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; San Francisco 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Beer, Varsho, McCarthy, González. LIDP_C.Kelly.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Belt, Longoria).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 6-12 5 2-3 8 6 6 2 6 95 4.37
Ginkel 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 25 6.75
Uceta 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.30
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb, W, 4-6 6 5 1 1 3 5 96 3.99
Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.78
Young, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.59
Leone 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 4.17
García 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.80

Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0, Young 3-0. HBP_Rogers (Alcántara).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:00. A_20,694 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories