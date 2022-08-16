San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
1
6
1
5
7
Varsho rf
5
0
0
0
0
2
.239
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|5
|7
|
|Varsho rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.355
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Walker 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.220
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|b-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.166
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|3
|10
|
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Davis dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Pederson ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Longoria 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.245
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Estrada ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Bart c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|González lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000_1
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|213
|00x_6
|9
|0
a-doubled for Davis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Beer in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B_Davis (9), Bart (4), Estrada (18), Pederson (15). HR_Walker (28), off Cobb; Longoria (10), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Walker (68), Longoria 2 (22), Slater (26), Estrada (48), Bart 2 (19). SB_Rojas (16). CS_Rivera (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Thomas, McCarthy, Rojas 2, C.Kelly 2); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 2, Flores). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; San Francisco 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Beer, Varsho, McCarthy, González. LIDP_C.Kelly.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Belt, Longoria).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 6-12
|5
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|6
|95
|4.37
|Ginkel
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|6.75
|Uceta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.30
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 4-6
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|96
|3.99
|Rogers
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.78
|Young, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.59
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.17
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.80
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0, Young 3-0. HBP_Rogers (Alcántara).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:00. A_20,694 (41,915).
