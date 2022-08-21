Trending:
San Francisco 9, Colorado 8

August 21, 2022 7:16 pm
San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
41
9
10
9
4
8

Slater cf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.266

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 8 11 8 2 9
McMahon 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .252
Rodgers 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Blackmon dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .266
1-Joe pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Grichuk rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .267
Montero 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .245
Hampson ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Hilliard lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .189
Serven c 4 1 1 2 1 0 .229
Bernard cf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .259
San Francisco 020 000 400 21_9 10 0
Colorado 000 020 130 20_8 11 2

a-grounded out for Bart in the 8th. b-lined out for Slater in the 9th.

1-ran for Blackmon in the 10th.

E_McMahon (14), Montero (2). LOB_San Francisco 8, Colorado 6. 2B_Longoria (8), Slater (11), Wynns (4), Rodgers (27), McMahon (19). HR_Longoria (11), off Freeland; Serven (6), off Junis; Montero (4), off Junis; Grichuk (13), off García. RBIs_Crawford (40), Wynns 2 (13), Longoria 4 (26), Estrada (49), Flores (59), Serven 2 (15), Montero (13), Blackmon 2 (69), Grichuk 2 (60), McMahon (56). SB_Hilliard (4), Yastrzemski (4). SF_Flores. S_Estrada, Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Yastrzemski 2, Slater 2, Crawford 2); Colorado 4 (Hilliard 2, Grichuk, Serven). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 14; Colorado 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Rodgers, Bernard. LIDP_Pederson.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Wade Jr., Longoria, Wade Jr.); Colorado 1 (Hampson, Montero, Hampson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis 6 2-3 5 3 3 0 6 85 3.58
Brebbia, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.77
Rogers, H, 13 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 13 4.72
García, BS, 0-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 3.09
Doval 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.63
Young, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 1 0 0 13 2.16
Leone, W, 4-4 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 4.33
Littell, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.59
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 6 1-3 7 6 5 3 5 100 4.93
Lamet 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.11
Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.40
Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.83
Gilbreath 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 11 4.07
Stephenson 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 5.70
Bird, L, 1-4 1 0 1 0 0 0 6 5.08

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-1, Leone 1-0, Stephenson 2-1. WP_Young, Gilbreath.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:47. A_30,682 (50,445).

