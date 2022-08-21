San Francisco 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
41
9
10
9
4
8
Slater cf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.266
|McMahon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.266
|1-Joe pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Montero 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.245
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Hilliard lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Serven c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.229
|Bernard cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|400
|21_9
|10
|0
|Colorado
|000
|020
|130
|20_8
|11
|2
a-grounded out for Bart in the 8th. b-lined out for Slater in the 9th.
1-ran for Blackmon in the 10th.
E_McMahon (14), Montero (2). LOB_San Francisco 8, Colorado 6. 2B_Longoria (8), Slater (11), Wynns (4), Rodgers (27), McMahon (19). HR_Longoria (11), off Freeland; Serven (6), off Junis; Montero (4), off Junis; Grichuk (13), off García. RBIs_Crawford (40), Wynns 2 (13), Longoria 4 (26), Estrada (49), Flores (59), Serven 2 (15), Montero (13), Blackmon 2 (69), Grichuk 2 (60), McMahon (56). SB_Hilliard (4), Yastrzemski (4). SF_Flores. S_Estrada, Wade Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Yastrzemski 2, Slater 2, Crawford 2); Colorado 4 (Hilliard 2, Grichuk, Serven). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 14; Colorado 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Longoria, Rodgers, Bernard. LIDP_Pederson.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Wade Jr., Longoria, Wade Jr.); Colorado 1 (Hampson, Montero, Hampson).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|85
|3.58
|Brebbia, H, 13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.77
|Rogers, H, 13
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.72
|García, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3.09
|Doval
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.63
|Young, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.16
|Leone, W, 4-4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.33
|Littell, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.59
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6
|1-3
|7
|6
|5
|3
|5
|100
|4.93
|Lamet
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.11
|Lawrence
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|Estévez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.83
|Gilbreath
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|4.07
|Stephenson
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.70
|Bird, L, 1-4
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.08
Inherited runners-scored_García 1-1, Leone 1-0, Stephenson 2-1. WP_Young, Gilbreath.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:47. A_30,682 (50,445).
