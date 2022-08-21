San Francisco 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 9 10 9 4 8 Slater cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .266 b-Wade Jr. ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Flores 2b-1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .256 Davis 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .246 Pederson lf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .248 Longoria 3b 4 2 3 4 1 0 .258 Estrada lf-2b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .264 Crawford ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .225 Bart dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224 a-La Stella ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .247 Wynns c 5 0 2 2 0 2 .232 Yastrzemski rf-cf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .208

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 8 11 8 2 9 McMahon 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .252 Rodgers 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Blackmon dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .266 1-Joe pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Grichuk rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .267 Montero 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .245 Hampson ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Hilliard lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .189 Serven c 4 1 1 2 1 0 .229 Bernard cf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .259

San Francisco 020 000 400 21_9 10 0 Colorado 000 020 130 20_8 11 2

a-grounded out for Bart in the 8th. b-lined out for Slater in the 9th.

1-ran for Blackmon in the 10th.

E_McMahon (14), Montero (2). LOB_San Francisco 8, Colorado 6. 2B_Longoria (8), Slater (11), Wynns (4), Rodgers (27), McMahon (19). HR_Longoria (11), off Freeland; Serven (6), off Junis; Montero (4), off Junis; Grichuk (13), off García. RBIs_Crawford (40), Wynns 2 (13), Longoria 4 (26), Estrada (49), Flores (59), Serven 2 (15), Montero (13), Blackmon 2 (69), Grichuk 2 (60), McMahon (56). SB_Hilliard (4), Yastrzemski (4). SF_Flores. S_Estrada, Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Yastrzemski 2, Slater 2, Crawford 2); Colorado 4 (Hilliard 2, Grichuk, Serven). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 14; Colorado 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Rodgers, Bernard. LIDP_Pederson.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Wade Jr., Longoria, Wade Jr.); Colorado 1 (Hampson, Montero, Hampson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 6 2-3 5 3 3 0 6 85 3.58 Brebbia, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.77 Rogers, H, 13 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 13 4.72 García, BS, 0-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 3.09 Doval 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.63 Young, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 1 0 0 13 2.16 Leone, W, 4-4 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 4.33 Littell, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.59

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 6 1-3 7 6 5 3 5 100 4.93 Lamet 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.11 Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.40 Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.83 Gilbreath 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 11 4.07 Stephenson 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 5.70 Bird, L, 1-4 1 0 1 0 0 0 6 5.08

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-1, Leone 1-0, Stephenson 2-1. WP_Young, Gilbreath.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:47. A_30,682 (50,445).

