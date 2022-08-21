San Francisco 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|9
|10
|9
|
|Totals
|43
|8
|11
|8
|
|Slater cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Wade Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flores 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Joe pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|
|Montero 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Estrada lf-2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hilliard lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Serven c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|La Stella ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bernard cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ystrzemski rf-cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|400
|21
|—
|9
|Colorado
|000
|020
|130
|20
|—
|8
E_McMahon (14), Montero (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Colorado 6. 2B_Longoria (8), Slater (11), Wynns (4), Rodgers (27), McMahon (19). HR_Longoria (11), Serven (6), Montero (4), Grichuk (13). SB_Hilliard (4), Yastrzemski (4). SF_Flores (5). S_Estrada (1), Wade Jr. (2).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Brebbia H,13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers H,13
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|García BS,0-2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Doval
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Young BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Leone W,4-4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Littell S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland
|6
|1-3
|7
|6
|5
|3
|5
|Lamet
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Estévez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gilbreath
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stephenson
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bird L,1-4
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
WP_Young, Gilbreath.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:47. A_30,682 (50,445).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.