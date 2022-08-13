Saturday’s Transactions

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
August 13, 2022
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP D.L. Hall from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Taylor Trammel from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Kyle Muller and RHP Ian Anderson from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Gwinnett.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP A.J. Ladwig from Pensacola (SL) and appointed him the 27th man for a doubleheader.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Trent Harris. Waived DB Denzel Williams and WR Devon Williams.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Wyatt Hubert on the reserve/retired list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Deante Burton and TE David Wells. Waived DB Terrel Bonds and WR Brandon Lewis.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Recalled M Cole Bassett from his loan with Feyenoord Rotterdam and loaned him to fellow Dutch side Fortuna Sittard for the remainder of the 2022-23 Eredivisie season; Feyenoord will retain their option to purchase Bassett from the Rapids at the end of the loan.

