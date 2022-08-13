Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP D.L. Hall from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Taylor Trammel from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP D.L. Hall from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Taylor Trammel from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Kyle Muller and RHP Ian Anderson from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Gwinnett.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP A.J. Ladwig from Pensacola (SL) and appointed him the 27th man for a doubleheader.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Trent Harris. Waived DB Denzel Williams and WR Devon Williams.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Wyatt Hubert on the reserve/retired list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Deante Burton and TE David Wells. Waived DB Terrel Bonds and WR Brandon Lewis.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Recalled M Cole Bassett from his loan with Feyenoord Rotterdam and loaned him to fellow Dutch side Fortuna Sittard for the remainder of the 2022-23 Eredivisie season; Feyenoord will retain their option to purchase Bassett from the Rapids at the end of the loan.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.