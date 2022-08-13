Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP D.L. Hall from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Jeurys Familia from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Kaleb Ort to Worcester. Transferred LHP Chris Sale from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Lance McCullers from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Martinez to Sugar Land (IL). Transferred OF Michael Brantley...
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP D.L. Hall from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Jeurys Familia from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Kaleb Ort to Worcester. Transferred LHP Chris Sale from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Lance McCullers from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Martinez to Sugar Land (IL). Transferred OF Michael Brantley from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from Omaha (IL). Placed RHP Joel Payamps on the family medical emergency list.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Zach Logue from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Taylor Trammel from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Kyle Muller and RHP Ian Anderson from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Gwinnett. Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Alex Colome on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 12. Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP A.J. Ladwig from Pensacola (SL) and appointed him the 27th man for a doubleheader. Reinstated RHP Tommy Nance from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham to Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Trevor Gott on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 11. Recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from Nashville (IL). Reinstated RHP Justin Topa from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Nashville.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Trent Harris. Waived DB Denzel Williams and WR Devon Williams.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Wyatt Hubert on the reserve/retired list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Deante Burton and TE David Wells. Waived DB Terrel Bonds and WR Brandon Lewis.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Recalled M Cole Bassett from his loan with Feyenoord Rotterdam and loaned him to fellow Dutch side Fortuna Sittard for the remainder of the 2022-23 Eredivisie season; Feyenoord will retain their option to purchase Bassett from the Rapids at the end of the loan.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY Gotham FC — Announced Hue Menzies will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.
