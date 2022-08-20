Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Opitoned RHP Max Castillo to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Collin Snider from Omaha.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton on a rehab assignment to Somerset (EL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from Kansas City. Transferred RHP Paul Blackburn from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated Manuel Margot from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ralph Garza Jr. for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Anderson Espinoza from Iowa (IL). Placed RHP Keegan Thompson on the 15-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Dustin May from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Reyes Moronta for assignment. Sent LHP Danny Duffy on a rehab assigment to ACL Dodgers.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Omar Narvaez from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Mario Feliciano to Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP David Peterson from Syracuse (IL) to serve as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.
PHILADELPHIA PHILIIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (IL).
