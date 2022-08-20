On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 20, 2022 3:01 pm
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Opitoned RHP Max Castillo to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Collin Snider from Omaha.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton on a rehab assignment to Somerset (EL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from Kansas City. Transferred RHP Paul Blackburn from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated Manuel Margot from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ralph Garza Jr. for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Anderson Espinoza from Iowa (IL). Placed RHP Keegan Thompson on the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Dustin May from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Reyes Moronta for assignment. Sent LHP Danny Duffy on a rehab assigment to ACL Dodgers.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Omar Narvaez from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Mario Feliciano to Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP David Peterson from Syracuse (IL) to serve as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.

PHILADELPHIA PHILIIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (IL).

