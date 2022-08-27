Saturday’s Transactions

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
August 27, 2022
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lance Lynn on the bereavement list. Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 26. Reinstated INF/OF Leury Garcia from his rehabilitation assignment and the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from Durham (IL). Optioned LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Durham.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed INF Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 24. Selected the contract of INF Colin Moran from Louisville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated OF Brandon Marsh from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Bradley Zimmer for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived K Matt Ammendola.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived QB Dustin Crum, RB Tayon Fleet-Davis, WR Aaron Parker and LB Mike Rose. Released T Roderick Johnson.

