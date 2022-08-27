Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated 2B Trevor Story from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Jarren Duran to Worcester (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lance Lynn on the bereavement list. Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 26. Reinstated INF/OF Leury Garcia from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Dany Jimenez on the 60-day IL. Selected the... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated 2B Trevor Story from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Jarren Duran to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lance Lynn on the bereavement list. Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 26. Reinstated INF/OF Leury Garcia from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Dany Jimenez on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Austin Pruitt from Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from Durham (IL). Optioned LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Dallas Keuchel from Round Rock (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released RHP Chris Devenski.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Jackson Stephens on the 7-day concussion IL. Sent SS Orlando Arcia to Gwinett (IL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed 3B Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 26. Recalled 1B Alfonso Rivas from Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed INF Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 24. Selected the contract of INF Colin Moran from Louisville (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Chase Anderson on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of LHP Jake Fishman from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP Bryan Hoeing to Jacksonville. Activated LHP Jake Fishman. Released 1B Jesus Aguilar.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Jonathan Davis on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Garrett Mitchel from Nashville (IL). Placed C Alex Jackson on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP David Peterson from Syracuse (IL). Reinstated INF Eduardo Escobar from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Grey to Syracuse. Designated INF Yolmer Sanchez for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated OF Brandon Marsh from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Bradley Zimmer for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Robert Stephenson off waivers from Colorado. Designated INF Kevin Padlo for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated 3B Nolan Arenado from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Genesis Cabrera to Memphis (IL). Recalled LHP Zach Thompson from Memphis. Optioned 1B Juan Yepez to Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned OF Bryce Johnson to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Seth Romero from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Harrisburg (EL). Transferred OF Yadiel Hernandez to the 60-day IL from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LB Barrington Wade with an injury settlement.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived K Matt Ammendola.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived QB Dustin Crum, RB Tayon Fleet-Davis, WR Aaron Parker and LB Mike Rose. Released T Roderick Johnson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived WR Austin Mack with an injury settlement.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Added Mike Bristol as assistant coach.

Major League Soccer Next Pro

MINNESOTA UNITED FC 2 — Acquired D Juan Mosquera on one-year loan from Cortulua of the Colombian First Division.

